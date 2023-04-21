Arcovi 19 art exhibition depicts challenges people faced during pandemic

Gokul Krishnan V By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During the pandemic, people have had more time to explore their interests and talents, resulting in the creation of artworks. Arcovi 19 is an art exhibition held at the Museum Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram, featuring paintings created by members of the social media art group Arcovi. The exhibition offers a unique insight into the diverse range of emotions experienced by artists during the COVID-19 pandemic in the years 2019-202.

The exhibition includes contributions from a diverse community of artists, including men, women, and children who are passionate about art. Over 100 artworks are on display, showcasing the love for art by the community. The paintings provide a perception of the different feelings and experiences that the artists underwent throughout the pandemic. The pandemic has been a time of experimentation and exploration for many artists, as they had the opportunity to try out new techniques or mediums. The artworks exhibited are majorly by artists of Thiruvananthapuram origin.

One of the artists Ajitha K V who is also the convenor of the artists’ groups said, “Covid gave us time to reflect on art practices and develop new ideas for future projects. Others used the pandemic as a time to connect with other artists and build new communities online.

While the pandemic has been a challenging time for artists, it’s also true that many have found ways to make the most of the situation and use the time to focus on their work in new and meaningful ways. The Arcovi is a brainchild of artist Fourinto Deepthi, who is also the curator of the present exhibition. Our first exhibition was held at the Malampuzha Lalithakala Academy in 2022 and this is our fifth project”.

Among the colourful affairs on canvas hung on the exhibition wall, an acrylic painting of a nurse depicted as an angel by Archana C Nair from Thiruvananthapuram reflects on the medical field and the struggles of the frontline warriors. Another artist Jemini Pathanamthitta’s acrylics on canvas depict the unfortunate fate of a destitute family.

The artwork portrays a grandmother who is despondent and has lost all hope, while a mother and child are shown to be isolated from her. The painting symbolises the financial hardship faced by the family and their fear of losing their loved ones during the pandemic.

“They are intended to act as a reminder for future generations, even 50 years from now when COVID-19 may be extinct, of the struggles that people endured during this dark period” adds Ajitha.

MEGA ART SHOW

The exhibition is being held at the Museum Auditorium, featuring paintings created by members of the social media art group Arcovi. It will conclude on Friday. The group plans to organise a mega art show covering almost all districts across the state for their next exhibition, which will be held in Alappuzha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During the pandemic, people have had more time to explore their interests and talents, resulting in the creation of artworks. Arcovi 19 is an art exhibition held at the Museum Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram, featuring paintings created by members of the social media art group Arcovi. The exhibition offers a unique insight into the diverse range of emotions experienced by artists during the COVID-19 pandemic in the years 2019-202. The exhibition includes contributions from a diverse community of artists, including men, women, and children who are passionate about art. Over 100 artworks are on display, showcasing the love for art by the community. The paintings provide a perception of the different feelings and experiences that the artists underwent throughout the pandemic. The pandemic has been a time of experimentation and exploration for many artists, as they had the opportunity to try out new techniques or mediums. The artworks exhibited are majorly by artists of Thiruvananthapuram origin. One of the artists Ajitha K V who is also the convenor of the artists’ groups said, “Covid gave us time to reflect on art practices and develop new ideas for future projects. Others used the pandemic as a time to connect with other artists and build new communities online.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While the pandemic has been a challenging time for artists, it’s also true that many have found ways to make the most of the situation and use the time to focus on their work in new and meaningful ways. The Arcovi is a brainchild of artist Fourinto Deepthi, who is also the curator of the present exhibition. Our first exhibition was held at the Malampuzha Lalithakala Academy in 2022 and this is our fifth project”. Among the colourful affairs on canvas hung on the exhibition wall, an acrylic painting of a nurse depicted as an angel by Archana C Nair from Thiruvananthapuram reflects on the medical field and the struggles of the frontline warriors. Another artist Jemini Pathanamthitta’s acrylics on canvas depict the unfortunate fate of a destitute family. The artwork portrays a grandmother who is despondent and has lost all hope, while a mother and child are shown to be isolated from her. The painting symbolises the financial hardship faced by the family and their fear of losing their loved ones during the pandemic. “They are intended to act as a reminder for future generations, even 50 years from now when COVID-19 may be extinct, of the struggles that people endured during this dark period” adds Ajitha. MEGA ART SHOW The exhibition is being held at the Museum Auditorium, featuring paintings created by members of the social media art group Arcovi. It will conclude on Friday. The group plans to organise a mega art show covering almost all districts across the state for their next exhibition, which will be held in Alappuzha