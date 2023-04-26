Proposed Digital Science Park an asset to country’s future: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Digital Science Park proposed in Technopark Phase IV is an asset for the country’s future, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The CM said miracles can be achieved in the field of development if the central and state governments work together with dedication.

He was speaking at the inauguration of various development projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The chief minister pointed out that the Digital Science Park is envisioned as an institution that promotes multidisciplinary innovation based on digital technology.

“The Digital Science Park will be realised on 13.93 acres of land with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore along with the Kerala University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology in Technocity. The state government has allocated Rs 200 crore in the current financial year’s budget as an initial investment. The park will focus on digital industry, digital applications, digital entrepreneurship, and digital deep tech,” Vijayan said.

He also added that institutions of higher education, research, and industry will be part of its activities. “Foreign universities such as Manchester, Oxford, and Edinburgh have signed MoUs with Digital University regarding the development of the Digital Science Park. From this, it is clear that the project will be an asset for the country’s future,” Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said the Kochi Water Metro will be the first integrated water transport system of this size in the country and the first in Asia. The project was realised at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore, including investment from the state government and a loan from the German funding agency KFW.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Digital Science Park proposed in Technopark Phase IV is an asset for the country’s future, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The CM said miracles can be achieved in the field of development if the central and state governments work together with dedication. He was speaking at the inauguration of various development projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The chief minister pointed out that the Digital Science Park is envisioned as an institution that promotes multidisciplinary innovation based on digital technology. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The Digital Science Park will be realised on 13.93 acres of land with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore along with the Kerala University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology in Technocity. The state government has allocated Rs 200 crore in the current financial year’s budget as an initial investment. The park will focus on digital industry, digital applications, digital entrepreneurship, and digital deep tech,” Vijayan said. He also added that institutions of higher education, research, and industry will be part of its activities. “Foreign universities such as Manchester, Oxford, and Edinburgh have signed MoUs with Digital University regarding the development of the Digital Science Park. From this, it is clear that the project will be an asset for the country’s future,” Vijayan said. The Chief Minister said the Kochi Water Metro will be the first integrated water transport system of this size in the country and the first in Asia. The project was realised at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore, including investment from the state government and a loan from the German funding agency KFW.