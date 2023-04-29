Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Oh Lord, the rituals in Kerala's Kavady Attam

TNIE lensman B P Deepu captures moments from the kavadi rituals at the Chavarcode Medayil Sree Subramanya Swamy Temple near Varkala

Published: 29th April 2023 09:50 AM

Kavady Attam

Kavady Attam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Devotion towards the almighty is expressed in various forms. One such form is the Kavady Attam, practised by devotees of Lord Muruga. The ritual offering which involves carrying the kavadi is also considered to be an endurance test for the devotees. 

Devotees, including children, undergo 48 days of abstinence from all life pleasures before performing the Kavadi rituals. There are several types of kavadi – parava, vel, agni, paal, and more. The devotion reaches its core when some people, especially men and boys, have their skin, tongue, or cheeks pierced with ‘vel’ skewers. 

Some walk on red hot coal. It is believed that these devotees, including children, do not feel any pain as they go into a trance. Devotees say they do not bleed from their pierced wounds, and no permanent scars are left behind. For some, these rituals are a religious adventure.

Comments

