Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Stray dog killing case: HC summons legal counsel of airport

As per the preliminary probe, 20 dogs were caught on the premises of Thiruvananthapuram airport, and allegedly the official vehicle of the airport was used for catching and transporting the strays. 

Published: 03rd August 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

dogs

A pack of stray dogs at Althara junction in Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo | B P Deepu)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after 20 stray dogs were gruesomely killed by poisoning near the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the High Court on Wednesday took action in the case by summoning the airport authorities to appear before the court on August 18.  Following a petition filed by People for Animals (PFA), an animal welfare organisation,  on the incident, the High Court issued an order summoning the legal counsel of the airport to appear before the court. 

After five long days, Valiyathura police on Wednesday finally detained four individuals, Shyju, Biju, Unni and Prasanth, for their alleged involvement in killing the dogs. 

As per the preliminary probe, 20 dogs were caught on the premises of the airport, and allegedly the official vehicle of the airport was used for catching and transporting the strays. 

After injecting poison, the dogs were buried on the land under the airport’s custody. “We have arrested the suspects and they will be released on station bail after questioning. We will be submitting an action-taken report to the court soon. All further action will be taken by the High Court,” said an officer attached to the Valiyathura police station. 

Police have registered cases under IPC Sections 428, 34, and 11 (1) under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, of 1960.

“Though it took longer than expected, police have finally made the arrest. Now we want the police to arrest the criminals who ordered and paid for the killing of these poor animals. We hope the court will take strict action against them.”  said Sreedevi S Kartha, an active member of PFA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stray dogsThiruvananthapuram airport People For Animals
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp