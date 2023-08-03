Stray dog killing case: HC summons legal counsel of airport

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after 20 stray dogs were gruesomely killed by poisoning near the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the High Court on Wednesday took action in the case by summoning the airport authorities to appear before the court on August 18. Following a petition filed by People for Animals (PFA), an animal welfare organisation, on the incident, the High Court issued an order summoning the legal counsel of the airport to appear before the court.

After five long days, Valiyathura police on Wednesday finally detained four individuals, Shyju, Biju, Unni and Prasanth, for their alleged involvement in killing the dogs.

As per the preliminary probe, 20 dogs were caught on the premises of the airport, and allegedly the official vehicle of the airport was used for catching and transporting the strays.

After injecting poison, the dogs were buried on the land under the airport’s custody. “We have arrested the suspects and they will be released on station bail after questioning. We will be submitting an action-taken report to the court soon. All further action will be taken by the High Court,” said an officer attached to the Valiyathura police station.

Police have registered cases under IPC Sections 428, 34, and 11 (1) under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, of 1960.

“Though it took longer than expected, police have finally made the arrest. Now we want the police to arrest the criminals who ordered and paid for the killing of these poor animals. We hope the court will take strict action against them.” said Sreedevi S Kartha, an active member of PFA.

