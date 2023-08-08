Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Niraputhari’ to be celebrated at Padmanabha Swamy temple

‘Niraputhari’ festival, which embarks the season of harvesting, will be celebrated at Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple on Thursday.

Published: 08th August 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The annual ‘Niraputhari’ festival, which embarks the season of harvesting, will be celebrated at Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple on Thursday. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil inaugurated it by handing over the crop harvested from the Putharikandam maidan to the temple authorities on Monday. Corporation deputy mayor P K Raju presided over, while the other standing committee chairpersons were present. 

The crop was then taken to the temple, and the chief priest, after cleansing it in the water of Padmatheertham, offered a few strands to the deity as a symbol of the first yield of the harvest season. The deputy mayor expressed his happiness at the corporation’s success in sustaining a ritual that was part of the temple’s traditions.

According to the tradition, the dates for ‘nira’ and ‘puthari’ are selected by the Travancore royal family from a list of auspicious dates communicated from the temple. After the strands of paddy are placed in the sanctum sanctorum, beaten rice (aval) made from the newly-reaped crop will also be offered to the deity, along with a preparation of ‘pal payasam’. 

Later, after a small portion is taken to the palace, the rest of the crop will be distributed to the priests and employees of the temple

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp