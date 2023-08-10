Democracy not complete when rebellious voices are suppressed: Pinarayi at IDSFFK

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Democracy flourishes when various dissenting voices find room to express themselves, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday, highlighting that the International Documentary and Short Film Festival (IDSFFK) provides this platform. During the concluding session of the festival at Kairali Theatre, he emphasised the festival’s role in presenting 286 films that explore social and political issues from different corners of the world. He underscored that IDSFFK enhances democracy by serving as an independent space for filmmakers to showcase works on pertinent issues.

“The festival has been able to present 286 films to the audience and critics. IDSFFK is for documentaries made in different parts of the world about social and political issues. It can be said that it is undoubtedly a platform that enriches democracy. As an independent platform for presenting films on different issues related to people’s lives, this international documentary film festival has been able to create a great impression among filmmakers in its 15 years. We have experience in legally defeating all attempts to suppress dissent and obtaining exhibition permits,” Vijayan said.

He also added that the state government is proud to honour Deepa Dhanraj with the Lifetime Achievement Award. She has been part of the feminist film community for four decades and directed over forty documentaries on issues such as women’s political participation, health, education, and human rights. The chief minister also said that he wished that this fair would be an inspiration and encouragement to conquer new heights.

‘15th IDSFFK, most successful’

Hailed as the most successful edition to date, the 15th IDSFFK saw a surge in attendance, engagement from delegates, and an exceptional lineup of global films. The festival’s growth in delegate participation over the years reflects its heightened quality, according to observers. C Ajoy, the Secretary of Chalachitra Academy, highlighted the participation of more than 1,500 delegates and 300 filmmakers from across the country.According to the Academy, the IDSFFK is given the same importance as the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Currently, the IDSFFK shows are held at the Kairali, Sree, and Nila theatres. Plans are afoot to expand to more venues in the future, said the Academy in a statement.

