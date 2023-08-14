Wiki meetup at Freedom Fest 2023 draws young crowd’s attention

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Wiki meetup’, an event to discuss and explore the latest ideas in technology, held on Sunday as part of the ongoing ‘Freedom Fest 2023’ garnered people’s attention. KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) CEO Anvar Sadath inaugurated the seminar which was jointly organised by the Malayalam Wikipedia community and Wikimedians of Kerala.

The possibilities of making Wikipedia available in Malayalam were discussed at the seminar. Attendees Akhil Krishnan, Akbar Ali, Vishnu Mohan, Shagil Muzhappilangad, Aditya K, Vishnu Mohan, and Vijayan Rajapuram, spoke on topics such as ‘Wiki Initiatives’, ‘Wikimedia Movement Strategy: Challenges, Future’, ‘Wikidata WikiFunctions’, ‘Lexemes’, and ‘Wiktionary’, ‘Wikimedia Commons’, ‘WikiLibrary’, and ‘School Wiki’.

Vijayan explained the functioning of ‘School Wikipedia’, which brings every school under one roof. Any school in Kerala can be found based on data available on its location or school code through the SchoolWiki.

Wiki Commons, a software using which one can store pictures for a long time, was also introduced during the event. Meenakshi Nandini, who was honoured by the Wikimedia Foundation for writing the most number of articles on Wikipedia was felicitated at the event. Wikimedians in Kerala also organised a photo walk.

Special lecture on local governance

LSG Minister M B Rajesh will deliver a lecture on local governance on the third day of the fest at 9.30 AM on Monday. It will be followed by a discussion on ‘Metagenomics and its critical role in the knowledge economy” from 10 AM to 11.30 AM. Dr Vinod Scaria (IGIB, New Delhi) Dr Neil Shankar (USA), Ramesh Hariharan (Strand Life Sciences, Bengaluru) and others will participate. Dr Ramchand C (MagGenome) will be the moderator.

