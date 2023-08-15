Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two found guilty in RJ Rajesh murder case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Thiruvananthapuram additional district and sessions court has found two men guilty of murdering radio jockey Rajesh Kumar. The second accused Muhammed Salih and the third accused Appunni were found guilty of hacking Rajesh to death in 2018 at his recording studio in Madavoor. 

The first accused, Abdul Sathar, who is an NRI businessman operating from Qatar, is yet to be nabbed. 
Meanwhile, nine other accused persons in the case were acquitted citing lack of evidence.  

The trial witnessed dramatic scenes as the initial prosecutor made lapses in examining the prime witness Kuttan, which resulted him in changing his statement.

Later, owing to the request of the police, government pleader Geena Kumari appeared for the prosecution. The police investigation revealed that Rajesh, during his stint in Qatar working as a radio jockey, entered into a relationship with Sathar’s wife. Sathar, who came to know about this, gave a contract to his staff Salih to kill Rajesh.

