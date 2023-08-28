Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CITU gives Onam kits to Vijayamohini Mills staff

The union also demanded the Union government take steps to protect the jobs of the mill workers and give the three-year bonus to the eligible workers as soon as possible.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CITU distributed Onam kits to the employees of Vijayamohini Mills in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. In a statement, the CITU Thiruvananthapuram Textile Workers Union demanded the Union government take steps to protect the jobs of the mill workers and give the three-year bonus to the eligible workers as soon as possible.

"The Vijayamohini Mills has been closed for more than three years.  The National Textile Corporation (NTC) authorities are bankrupting the workers under the anti-labour measures of the Union government. At the same time, the Kerala Textile Corporation mills are functioning,” the union said in its statement.

“The state government has sanctioned a working capital of Rs 10.50 crore for these mills. The Kerala government is protecting the state’s textile sector even as the Central Public Sector Undertaking, NTC, is shutting down operations due to the corporate crisis,” it stated. 

