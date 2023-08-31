Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A peppy tribute to the spirit of Onam

“It is a tribute to the state’s heritage,” says Alappuzha-based Goutham. “The lyrics were penned by my mother, Josima Shaji, a Malayalam school teacher.

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Thiruvonam’, sung by playback singer Madhu Balakrishnan and embellished by prolific veena exponent Rajhesh Vaidhya, is a perfect tribute to the festive spirit of Onam. The 2.25-minute track composed by young independent musician Goutham Vincent, captures celebrations across the state. Released on social media, the song has crossed over 2 lakh views on Instagram alone. 

“It is a tribute to the state’s heritage,” says Alappuzha-based Goutham. “The lyrics were penned by my mother, Josima Shaji, a Malayalam school teacher. For me and my wife, Sony Mohan, who is also a singer, this is our first Onam. She rendered the female portions.  The lyrics were an Onam gift from my mother, who has previously penned several albums and devotional songs earlier.” 

Lyrics describe Kerala’s rich tradition, culture, and culinary tastes. Goutham blends classical notes with the contemporary guitar chords and electronic rhythms.  It’s a fusion that has all the ingredients to uplift the spirit of all generations, says Goutham. Veena maestro Rajhesh Vaidhya added charm to the song with his recital, creating a melodious harmony. 

“The song found its essence due to the involvement of two veterans – Madhu and Rajhesh. I had once dreamt of composing a track with them,” he beams. “While programming the song, I was adamant about inducing melody and progressive music to make it appealing to the present generation, as we live in the time of reels.”

A young indie musician, Goutham was one of the top 10 contestants chosen by music maestro A R Rahman for his online music cover contest ‘#99SongsCoverStar’ challenge held in 2021.

