Indian Public Health Standards to be established in Ayush in a year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) will come out with a proposal to establish Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) in Ayush in a year, said Dr Raghu A, deputy director general (Ayush), Directorate General of Health Services in Thiruvananthapuram.

He emphasised that the states would be encouraged to adopt IPHS within one year as there was a massive change required in terms of infrastructure, clinical governance and quality assurance on par with IPHS. IPHS are a set of uniform standards envisaged to improve the quality of health care delivery in the country.

ALSO READ | Kerala GST’s biggest catch yet, man held for Rs 126-crore evasion

“In Ayush system, there should be a public health standard by making availability of infrastructure like essential drugs and manpower. The final draft is ready and will be circulated to states for comments,” said Dr Raghu at the Global Ayurveda Festival on Monday.

He added that the states were directed to set up a dedicated public health management cadre consisting Ayush graduates and other qualified people.

He also spoke about the efforts to integrate Ayush with modern medicine.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) will come out with a proposal to establish Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) in Ayush in a year, said Dr Raghu A, deputy director general (Ayush), Directorate General of Health Services in Thiruvananthapuram. He emphasised that the states would be encouraged to adopt IPHS within one year as there was a massive change required in terms of infrastructure, clinical governance and quality assurance on par with IPHS. IPHS are a set of uniform standards envisaged to improve the quality of health care delivery in the country. ALSO READ | Kerala GST’s biggest catch yet, man held for Rs 126-crore evasiongoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In Ayush system, there should be a public health standard by making availability of infrastructure like essential drugs and manpower. The final draft is ready and will be circulated to states for comments,” said Dr Raghu at the Global Ayurveda Festival on Monday. He added that the states were directed to set up a dedicated public health management cadre consisting Ayush graduates and other qualified people. He also spoke about the efforts to integrate Ayush with modern medicine. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp