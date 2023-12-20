Kerala’s financial crisis to pose hurdle to Vizhinjam-NH 66 road development

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s financial crunch is likely to pose a hurdle to the development of road connectivity between Vizhinjam International Seaport and the nearby NH 66. While the concessionaire, Adani Group, is developing the road, the land needed for the work -- 42 cents of land from four sides of the NH 66 -- has to be acquired by the state government.

The government is planning to commission the under-construction port by May next year and the work on the road at the ground level from the site is also nearing completion.

However, sources involved in the project said, the construction can be proceeded only after acquiring the required land and it will definitely be delayed due to the financial crisis faced by the state government.

“We have submitted the drawings of the proposed quarter-trumpet connection from the approach road to the NH 66 near Mukkola to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for final approval which is pending. However, our main concern is the delay in the acquisition of 42 cents of land near the connection point. It has to be done by the state government. We hope that the government will expedite its proceedings,” said a source close to the Adani group.

The company can initiate the tender proceedings for the construction of the approach road after getting the NHAI’s approval. The NHAI will only grant final approval if the design aligns with Indian Road Congress standards.

Earlier, the district administration was entrusted to oversee the land acquisition. The project involves constructing a 2km, four-lane road to link the port with the NH 66. While two bridges along the route have already been completed, the approach road is still under construction and necessitates a specialised design to alleviate traffic congestion on the national highway, particularly with the Mukkola-Karode road. This road will also enable vehicles from the port to access the proposed outer ring road and NH 66.

Meanwhile, Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited managing director Divya S Iyer told TNIE that efforts are on to expedite the land acquisition proceedings. “We have already entrusted the district collector to speed up the proceedings and set a target of two months for their completion. We are now waiting to get the fund released. Hopefully, the acquisition will begin in two months,” she said.

A social impact assessment report prepared by the district administration last year indicates that 29 families, including 39 owners of private plots, will be affected by the proposed land acquisition for the road connectivity project. The land in Vizhinjam village and Neyyattinkara taluk is slated for acquisition, with 78 trees of nine different varieties earmarked for removal.

The Adani Group proposed the construction of the quarter-trumpet-shaped road to prevent traffic congestion at the junction where the port road meets NH 66.

