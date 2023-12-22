Mother in custody for killing girl with Down Syndrome in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 48-year-old woman was taken into custody by the Chirayinkeezhu police for killing her daughter, aged 8, and dumping her body in a well. Mini, a resident of Chilambil, was detained after she confessed to killing her daughter Anushka, who was affected by Down Syndrome.

Mini and Anushka were reported missing since Tuesday and the police were probing the case. The police had issued a notice carrying the pictures of the two and circulated it on social media suspecting that it could be a missing case. On Thursday, Mini turned up before the police and informed them about the murder. She told the cops that she had smothered the girl and dumped her body in the well in their house. It was after committing the crime that she left the house.

The police initially doubted the narrative and decided to check the well to ascertain whether she was lying. To their dread, they found the girl’s body inside. The fire and rescue services officials were called and they retrieved the body. The police sources said domestic issues could have culminated in the cold-blooded murder.

“The family does not have any known financial issues. The issues between the husband and wife seem to have led to the murder,” said a police officer. Police sources said Mini did not have any history of mental illness. The arrest will be recorded on Friday.

