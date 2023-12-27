Little Kites sub-district camps to begin today in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sub-district level camps of Little Kites in which participants will put to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to bring out animation movies will begin in Thiruvananthapuram district from Wednesday. A total of 25 camps have been set up in 12 sub-districts in which animation and programming are the focus areas.

It is the first time that AI-related activities have been included in Little Kites camps. The participants will use OpenToonz software to make animation movies that are based on their short stories. Video editing using Kdenlive and animation title designing using 3D animation software Blender are among the other activities.

In the programming category, the participants will use PictoBlox to design computer games. Facial recognition using AI and robotics, a device that sends out an alert when the driver falls asleep, and a sorting device using AI, are the other programming tasks.

According to officials of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), all modules in the camp are based on free software. There are 5,721 members in the 180 Little Kites units in the district.

As many as 1,252 children who have excelled in the school-level camps have been selected for the sub-district-level camps.

School IT coordinators and KITE Masters, who have received special training, will be leading the activities in the camp. The students selected from the sub-district camp will be eligible to participate in the district and subsequently at the state-level camps.

