KSU, Youth Congress activists continue to be targeted for Nava Kerala Sadas protests

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s been four days since the LDF government’s Nava Kerala Sadas concluded, yet KSU and Youth Congress (YC) activists continue to be at the receiving end. Despite evidence linking DYFI activists to the attack on the house of Suhail, the YC activist was remanded to custody while the former was charged with bailable offenses.

Much to the ire of the Congress state leadership, police have been going about arresting KSU and YC activists from the rural areas of Thiruvananthapuram district over the last few days for waving black flags at the bus carrying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet as part of the Sadas. Three YC activists were arrested on Tuesday night. Thiruvananthapuram district Congress committee president Palode Ravi said that close to a dozen YC activists were arrested from Nedumangad and Anad areas on Wednesday.

“Thiruvananthapuram City police have picked up activists from rural areas. Their modus operandi is to arrest KSU and YC activists based on videos that appeared on TV news channels and photographs from newspapers. On Wednesday, a total of 39 KSU and YC activists were lodged in Poojappura Central Jail, Poojappura District Jail, and women’s jail,” Ravi told TNIE.

It was last Thursday that Suhail’s house in Nagaroor, Attingal, was targeted. This was followed by clashes between DYFI and YC activists in the area. The Congress leadership alleged that while DYFI activists who had unleashed the violence received bail, YC activists, including, Sohail were arrested and remanded.

KSU state president Aloshious Xavier said the LDF government has been trying to suppress the Opposition’s protests.

“On Tuesday, the bail application of KSU activists was rejected by the Vanchiyoor court. The protesters have been the target of the state government’s vendetta politics. This is highly condemnable,” Aloshious told TNIE.

