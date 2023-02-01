Spreading love for art

George Johnson By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Art is like yoga there is no specific age to teach, learn or enjoy it. And George Fernandez, 68, loves teaching art to anyone who loves it, be it a five-year-old child or a senior citizen.

George served as an English teacher and a headmaster before learning art and that too without any formal training. His works have been exhibited in places like Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu and featured by BBC. His passion to teach prompted him to convert his 80-year-old house at Oottukuzhy into a gallery, Flora Gallery, a few years ago.

“For me, teaching art is like meditation, for finding happiness in myself and in others,” says George, the son of J E Fernandez who was the Thiruvananthapuram city mayor from 1951 to 1953. “I love teaching. So I started my own space to teach art to those who love it. Children living in orphanages, the destitute, senior citizens and others are my students. I teach them art as therapy and a mode to help them explore their skills and find happiness through art,” he says.

He teaches various painting styles like on mural, ceramic, coffee, tea, glass, wood and craft works. For his students, he is a jack of all trades and a gentle soul who supports their efforts. “He never says our work is bad. He corrects us patiently,” says Nirmala B Nair, a young student of George.

For some students, his classes are a stress buster. “When I sit here, I feel like painting something. The ambience is homely,” says Krishna Kumar who has been George’s student since 2016.

IT professionals, government employees and others are also among his students, sparing any free time they get to draw and paint. At times, their works take as long as six months to complete. George’s passion for art inspires them all.

Recently, the 24th edition of the annual exhibition of artworks by George’s students, ‘SRISHTI’, was held at the Museum auditorium in the capital. Major attractions included a pot painting by youngster Kanmony S, who does not have arms and paints with her legs. There was a bead painting by an 85-year-old artist that blended dance forms of Kerala and Odisha. Several exquisite mural paintings also made the bill.

