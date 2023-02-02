Ex-secy detained in BSNL Cooperative Society fraud case in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vanchiyoor police probing the financial irregularities in the BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society on Wednesday took into custody the former secretary for questioning. KV Pradeep was taken into custody allegedly from a hideout after tracking his mobile phones.

The police had registered a case for criminal breach of trust and cheating against the president, secretary and the trust members of the society after the depositors alleged that they had siphoned off around Rs 4.4 crore from about 1,255 account holders.

The police said efforts are on to trace the former president of the society, A R Gopinathan Nair, and clerk A R Rajeev, who had gone into hiding following the registration of the case.

