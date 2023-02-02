Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NHAI floats e-tender for Outer Ring Road project in Thiruvananthapuram

Tender divided into two stretches of 29km and 33.4km; no action taken on Thekkada-Mangalapuram link road

Published: 02nd February 2023 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

National Highways Authority of India

National Highways Authority of India. (Photo | Twitter/@NHAI_Official)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The development of the proposed Outer Ring Road in Thiruvananthapuram is a step closer to reality with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) floating an e-tender for the project on Wednesday.

The NHAI has divided the tender into two reaches — the first, a 29-kilometre stretch from Navaikulam to Thekkada, and the second, a 33.4-kilometre stretch from Thekkada to Vizhinjam. Surprisingly, no tender has been called for the development of the link road that connects Thekkada and Mangalapuram.

“The tender for the link road will be called later,” said P Pradeep, project director of NHAI. The total expected cost of the Navaikulam-Thekkada road is Rs 1,478.31 crore, and for the Thekkada-Vizhinjam stretch, Rs 1,489.15 crore. The e-tender has been uploaded to the NHAI website, and the last date for bidding is March 16.

Earlier, the demarcation of the Thekkada-Mangalapuram stretch was delayed due to protests from the local residents. It was resolved after the intervention of the district collector. The demarcation as part of the land acquisition for the outer ring road has crossed 60 kilometres. The whole process is expected to be completed by mid-February. The land acquisition is also slated to begin then.

The demarcation is being done by the NHAI in association with the revenue department and a Bhopal-based firm, the Highway Engineering Consultant. Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Centre is giving utmost importance to the outer ring road and that the tender proceedings will be completed by March this year. The proposed 77-kilometre highway will start from Vizhinjam and end at Navaikulam, near the Kollam border. A total of 348.09 hectares of land will be acquired for the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI e-tender Outer Ring Road project 
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp