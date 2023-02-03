Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SCTIMST’s two virtual conferences on heart failure from today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram is organising two international conferences on clinical research in heart failure, starting from Friday.

The virtual conferences - ‘Cardiovascular Biobanking’ and ‘Heart Failure Conflux 2023’ will conclude on February 5. The Centre for Advanced Research and Excellence in Heart Failure (CARE-HF) at the SCTIMST, with the Heart Failure Association of India (HFAI) is organising the event. Dr Sanjay Behari, Director of SCTIMST, will inaugurate the conference.

Dr Harikrishnan S, Professor of Cardiology, who is the organising secretary of the conference, said biobanks can enable personalised medical care and public health research. Biobanking of clinical biospecimens and data will stimulate more research in heart failure and inherited cardiac diseases, he said.

Dr C C Kartha is the organising chairman, while Dr Meenakshi Sharma will be representing ICMR in the inaugural function.

