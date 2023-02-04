Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Make in Kerala’ project a fillip to industries

The development comes in the wake of a report that Kerala imported products worth Rs 1,28,000 crore in 2021-22.

Published: 04th February 2023 06:06 AM

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal .(File Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Make in Kerala project, proposed in this year’s budget, gives a fillip to micro, small and medium-scale industries. The government has earmarked a whopping Rs 1,000 crore for the project, with Rs 100 crore set aside already.

The development comes in the wake of a report that Kerala imported products worth Rs 1,28,000 crore in 2021-22. Out of this, 92% was from other states. During this period, the state’s exports were only Rs 74,000 crores (70% to other states).

Finance Minister K N Balagopal, in his budget speech, said measures are being taken to identify products that can be produced in Kerala and to support these industries. “Participation of entrepreneur groups and science and technology research institutions is ensured in the formulation of the project,” the minister said.

According to C Balagopal, a former IAS officer and an entrepreneur, Kerala has an ideal climate for modern knowledge-based hi-tech industries. He added that the new budget is a nod to the industry in Kerala.

