Thiruvananthapuram International Airport gets ACI’s accreditation

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TIAL) has been honoured with an airport customer experience accreditation by the Airports Council International (ACI).

Published: 08th February 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram airport

International terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram Airport. ( File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TIAL) has been honoured with an airport customer experience accreditation by the Airports Council International (ACI). ACI World’s airport customer experience accreditation programme builds airports’ long-term capacity to enhance customer experience management.

It is the only accreditation programme in the airport industry that provides a 360 degree view of the customer experience management. Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has rolled out various passenger-centric initiatives to facilitate a safe, convenient and ensured effectiveness of their initiatives through quarterly feedback surveys.

TIAL is a forerunner in bringing new technological innovation and stays determined to look beyond the challenges with a holistic approach that puts passengers at the core of every initiative. With the state-of-the-art infrastructure and continual enhancement in technological innovation and advancement for the betterment of passengers, TIAL continually strives to facilitate safe travel.

