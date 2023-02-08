Training aircraft veers off runway at Thiruvananthapuram airport, pilot rescued safely

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major accident was averted when a training aircraft veered off the runway while taking off at Thiruvananthapuram airport here on Wednesday.

However, the pilot is safe, as he was immediately rescued by the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) services team. According to airport sources, the incident took place at 11.36 am when the small training aircraft of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Aviation carrying a pilot skidded off towards the west between taxiways B and C and overturned. Later, the runway was handed over for operations at 12.36 pm.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major accident was averted when a training aircraft veered off the runway while taking off at Thiruvananthapuram airport here on Wednesday. However, the pilot is safe, as he was immediately rescued by the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) services team. According to airport sources, the incident took place at 11.36 am when the small training aircraft of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Aviation carrying a pilot skidded off towards the west between taxiways B and C and overturned. Later, the runway was handed over for operations at 12.36 pm.