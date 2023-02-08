Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Training aircraft veers off runway at Thiruvananthapuram airport, pilot rescued safely

The pilot was rescued safely immediately by the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) services team.

Published: 08th February 2023 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 06:06 PM

The aircraft that veered off the runway while taking off at Thiruvananthapuram airport on February 8, 2023. (Photo | EPS, Deepu BP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major accident was averted when a training aircraft veered off the runway while taking off at Thiruvananthapuram airport here on Wednesday.

However, the pilot is safe, as he was immediately rescued by the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) services team. According to airport sources, the incident took place at 11.36 am when the small training aircraft of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Aviation carrying a pilot skidded off towards the west between taxiways B and C and overturned. Later, the runway was handed over for operations at 12.36 pm.

