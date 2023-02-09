Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

MLAs sore over KSRTC bus services’ discontinuation

Raising the issue in the assembly on Wednesday, Shornur MLA P Mammikutty said that various KSRTC services, including services to Thrissur Medical College, have been discontinued.

Published: 09th February 2023 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation

KSRTC buses (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM MLAs complained about KSRTC slashing the number of services in their constituencies. Raising the issue in the assembly on Wednesday, Shornur MLA P Mammikutty said that various KSRTC services, including services to Thrissur Medical College, have been discontinued.

Vamanapuram MLA D K Murali pointed out that the KSRTC did not restore the bus services and morning services cancelled during Covid.

According to him, services on nationalised routes which are exclusively operated by KSRTC have been affected the most.  Konni MLA K U Jenish Kumar wanted the minister to restore two major services which, according to him, were profitable. Transport Minister Antony Raju said that the KSRTC has been restoring the services slashed during Covid.

He, however, said that the passenger demand that came down during Covid has not come back. “There were 35 lakh bus passengers before Covid and the number has come down to 18 lakh. We have restored all services which are profitable. The bus services would be restored in a phased manner,” the minister said.

The minister said that the KSRTC received government funding to the tune of Rs 735 crore this year compared to last year and the expenses have increased by Rs 500 crore due to the rising cost of spare parts and fuel.

