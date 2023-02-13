Orientation programme held for Malayalam translators, reviewers at KTU

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) organised a one-day orientation programme for translators and reviewers of second year engineering diploma courses in Malayalam. The programme was held on February 8 as part of the technical book writing scheme of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The scheme, offered in 12 Indian languages, intends to give students with technical instruction in their native tongues.

AICTE director Sunil Luthra, who was the chief guest, said the translations will be useful for students who had their school education in their respective mother languages. Translators and reviewers in Malayalam received training with the use of different translation software developed by AICTE and IIT Bombay.

Vice Chancellor Ciza Thomas inaugurated the programme held at College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET). Mamta R Agarwal, adviser at AICTE, delivered the keynote address. CET principal Suresh Babu V, dean academics Vinu Thomas, programme coordinator K Gopakumar and assistant registrar Satheesh Kumar spoke on the occasion.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) organised a one-day orientation programme for translators and reviewers of second year engineering diploma courses in Malayalam. The programme was held on February 8 as part of the technical book writing scheme of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The scheme, offered in 12 Indian languages, intends to give students with technical instruction in their native tongues. AICTE director Sunil Luthra, who was the chief guest, said the translations will be useful for students who had their school education in their respective mother languages. Translators and reviewers in Malayalam received training with the use of different translation software developed by AICTE and IIT Bombay. Vice Chancellor Ciza Thomas inaugurated the programme held at College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET). Mamta R Agarwal, adviser at AICTE, delivered the keynote address. CET principal Suresh Babu V, dean academics Vinu Thomas, programme coordinator K Gopakumar and assistant registrar Satheesh Kumar spoke on the occasion.