Trivandrum city decks up for romance

By Express News Service

Love is in the air! Still, struggling to make Valentine’s Day plans with your loved ones? Check out these events around the city to make your V-Day special

Gifts

Specially curated Valentine’s Day gifts by artist Aruna Harish are available at the homemakers boutique store and coffee shop Casa Mi Amor and Cafe Devour at Kowdiar.

Movie date

An unforgettable evening of romance and entertainment under the stars, as Matrix Events is organising a free date night dinner and an open-air screening of a movie. The event, Sham E Ishq will be held at Trivandrum Golf Club, Kowdiar. For details, contact 8848187159a

Dinner date

Soulful music by Roshin Das from 8.30pm at with a sumptuous dinner. This magical and intimate dining experience is available from 7pm.

Apollo Dimora, at Thampanoor, is hosting a candlelight dinner with a special dinner buffet and candlelight dinner.

Hyatt Regency Trivandrum, Vazhuthacaudu, is celebrating the day by spreading the love with gourmet hampers, romantic dinners, and indulgent spa packages.

O by Tamara, Aakkulam, is hosting a memorable evening with a dinner buffet, live cocktail counters, food stations, band performances, a special photo booth, spa packages and more.

The Hilton Garden Inn is throwing a special dinner event, titled The Soulmates Soiree from 7.30pm

Music gigs and more

Thaikkudam Bridge will perform at the Open Arena of the Lulu Mall as part of audio launch of the Malayalam film Christy at 6.30pm.

