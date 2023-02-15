Downgrading of HSS teacher posts to have ripple effect in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The downgrading of as many as 16 government higher secondary school teacher (HSST) posts in Malayalam to HSST (Junior) by the general education department, in the wake of an order by the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT), could have a bearing on all teaching posts in the higher secondary sector, it is pointed out.

During the 2014-16 period, the then-UDF government sanctioned new higher secondary schools and additional batches across the state. In 2014-15, since only one batch was created, the subject Malayalam needed only six periods for which an HSST (Junior) post was required in 16 schools.

However, in subsequent years, batches in these 16 schools rose to three, requiring 18 periods a week for Malayalam. The government then decided to create HSST posts for Malayalam in such schools instead of HSST (Junior). The decision was challenged by PSC rank holders, awaiting HSST (Junior) appointment, in KAT which ruled in their favour.

Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association general secretary Anil M George said 16 HSST posts have ceased to exist in the state with the downgrading of posts. “The government order will trigger a chain reaction. As many as 16 teachers who have been promoted recently from HSST (Junior) to HSST will have to be reverted to their previous posts.

This will also have a cascading effect on an equal number of newly recruited higher secondary teachers,” he cautioned. A section of higher secondary teachers also warned that a similar scenario could emerge for other subjects as well. They pointed out that the government could have appointed the PSC HSST (Junior) rank holders in schools where staff shortage exists instead of adopting the quick-fix solution.

