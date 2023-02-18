Kerala entrepreneurs in agriculture sector to get training as part of VAIGA 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The agriculture department is providing training to prospective entrepreneurs as part of the Value Chain Development in Agriculture (VAIGA) 2023 programme. It includes classes for entrepreneurs in the preparation of detailed project reports (DPR).

Titled DPR clinic, the project was launched by Agriculture Minister P Prasad recently. VAIGA, an exhibition programme for agri entrepreneurs and industries, was launched in 2016. It focuses on the current and emerging trends in technology related to profitable agricultural developments, including product diversification, processing, value addition and marketing. It also links local and national agencies, entrepreneurs and experts in agri-value addition and processing. The exhibition and B2B meets are the highlights of the programme.

At the launch of the first DPR clinic recently, Prasad said several agri-business projects fail to materialise due to lack of a proper blueprint. The minister said the clinic will be conducted every two months. The sixth edition of VAIGA will be conducted at the Putharikandam Maidan in Thiruvananthapuram from February 25 to March 2.

