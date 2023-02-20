Kerala man held for suicide of wife, dowry harassment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the suicide of his three-month pregnant wife allegedly due to harassment over dowry. Gopikrishnan of Attakulangara, who worked as a physiotherapist on contract at Sree Chithra Medical Centre, was arrested in connection with the suicide of his wife, Devika, at his residence on Friday.

Devika, who was 22, got married to Gopikrishnan on September 2021. The police said Goprikrishnan started harassing Devika from the first day of the marriage seeking more dowry. He also wanted five cents of land, out of the 40 cents that Devika’s father had gifted her, to be registered in his name. As the mental and physical harassment got intense, Devika hang herself from the fan.

The police have recovered medical records of Devika seeking treatment multiple times after getting attacked by her husband. The police also retrieved evidence from her mobile phone where she had mentioned the harassment.

