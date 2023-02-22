Gun-toting protester held in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 33-year-old man, who protested outside the Venganoor mini civil station on Tuesday against the water crisis in his locality by carrying a gun, was arrested by the Balaramapuram police under non-bailable charges. Murukan, a native of Amaravila near Nellivila, was arrested after he protested against water shortage in a unique manner.

Carrying a gun in his gun pouch, Murukan locked the main gate of the office complex, preventing the employees from going out. When the cops came, Murukan complied with their instructions and entered the jeep after handing over the gun to them. Murugan said that his protest was to garner attention to the matter.

