MEDISEP complaints to be submitted only online

The order said reimbursement claims should be submitted via e-mail to the insurance company and finance department.

Published: 22nd February 2023 08:52 AM

Mobile Phone

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Complaints on MEDISEP, the health insurance scheme for government employees and pensioners, will be accepted only if submitted online, the government has informed. A recent GO said people still send complaints via post and e-mail directly to the finance department and Oriental Insurance company despite an earlier direction to submit them online.

“Oriental Insurance company has informed that they have practical difficulties in processing such complaints. Hence, complaints that are not submitted through the Medisep portal will not be accepted,” said the order. The complaint should be submitted through the grievance link in the portal. The order said reimbursement claims should be submitted via e-mail to the insurance company and finance department.

