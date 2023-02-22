Sandeepananda Giri ashram attack: RSS worker arrested after four years

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: About four years after the ashram of Swamy Sandeepananda Giri came under arson attack, the Crime Branch on Tuesday made the first arrest in the case as it booked an RSS worker, who had allegedly hatched the conspiracy with fellow party workers.

Krishnakumar, 43, of Kundamankadavu, was arrested by the Crime Branch from Neyyattinkara sub-jail where he is currently lodged in connection with suicide of another RSS member, Prakash. Prakash, according to the Crime Branch, was part of the gang that set the fire, which gutted a part of the ashram and vehicles that were parked in the compound.

The Crime Branch sources said Krishnakumar was part of the gang that plotted the attack on the ashram at Kundamankadavu on October 27, 2018 due to their hatred towards Sandeepananda Giri .

The sources said Krishnakumar had prepared the wreath that was placed in front of the ashram after the attack.

The sleuths said Krishnakumar was also involved in providing logistics for the attack and helped in destroying the evidence as well. The Crime Branch sleuths said the bike that was used in the attack was dismantled after the incident. The attack was done by Prakash, Sabari Nair and a few other RSS workers, who are yet to be arrested. Krishnakumar’s role in the arson attack came to fore during his questioning in connection with the suicide case of Prakash.

The Crime Branch had earlier arrested Krishnakumar, Sreekumar, 45, Sathikumar, 38 and Rajesh, 38, for attacking Prakash hours before he was found dead by hanging.

