Valiyathura sea bridge restoration project in cold storage for 2 years

Dispute between govt agencies on whether to strengthen or demolish pier causing delay

Published: 24th February 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 07:15 AM

Valiyathura sea bridge

Valiyathura sea bridge in a dilapidated condition | Vincent Pulickal

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The inordinate delay in restoring the damaged Valiyathura sea bridge is a classic example of bureaucratic lethargy. The middle portion of the iconic heritage structure weakened after its pillars suffered severe damage due to sea erosion. Several studies were undertaken to explore the possibilities of restoring the six-decade-old pier to its past glory.

However, disputes between various government departments delayed the renovation. The dispute is over whether it should be strengthened or demolished. When the maintenance of the bridge was under the harbour engineering department, it proposed a study from IIT Palakkad on how the damaged part of the bridge could be repaired without affecting the heritage structure.

But nothing has happened. Later, the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) came into the picture and decided to oversee the repair and beautification of the project. Now, the board has asked IIT Chennai to conduct a study on repairing the pier.

For the past one-and-a-half years,  visitors have been barred from entering the bridge. Around eight years ago, Cusat conducted a study which revealed that the restoration is not economically viable. The report estimated that the restoration work would cost around Rs 2 crore. Unfortunately, the project didn’t take off. The pier is in the possession of the ports department, and it had invited an expression of interest. However, due to poor participation, the plan was dropped.

Sources said there was a move from certain government officials to demolish a part of the structure and reconstruct it using concrete. But it did not happen, as it would affect the heritage value of the bridge. Around 50 metres of the bridge have been damaged, and it is in a dangerous state now. 

N S Pillai, chairman, of KMB, told TNIE that IIT Chennai would submit the report within a month and further action would be taken based on the findings in the report.

“It is true that the work has been delayed. In fact, various discussions took place on how the bridge could be restored. There was also confusion prevailing over the renovation method. As a result, the maritime board recently formed a new team and decided to delegate the project to IIT Chennai for a thorough study. Now, the study is in progress, and it is expected to be submitted to the board within a month. Based on the report, we will consult the state government on the possibilities of restoring the bridge and protecting its heritage value,” Pillai said. 

The restoration project received administrative sanction from the state government last year, and the harbour engineering department had tried to float a tender for the rectification and beautification work. However, it got stuck midway. 

Struggling to stand tall

The 214-metre pier was opened in 1956

Heavy sea erosion along the coast has inflicted damage to the pier over the years

In 2021, the middle portion of the pier became weak, following which authorities had to seal it and prohibit entry

According to a harbour engineering department official, the pier restoration project got administrative sanction from the state government

As part of the restoration, a special viewing deck will be built on the pier, apart from platforms for fishing

