Restrictions in Kovalam leave residents and tourists in lurch

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The beefed-up security measures in Kovalam to ensure safety during New Year celebrations have come as a blow to the residents, tourists, and stakeholders. Every vehicle going towards Kovalam is being inspected and the residents are raising concerns about the hostile behaviour of the police.

“I was going to the Upasana Hospital near the beach at 10.30am on Saturday. The police stopped the autorickshaw I was riding on and behaved rudely to me and the driver. They are treating everyone like criminals. Being a resident of the area, I felt harassed.

The government wants tourism to flourish and the kind of behaviour from the police is going to adversely impact the tourist activities in Kovalam,” said Rohit R (name changed). According to those in the tourism industry, restrictions are adversely impacting the hospitality sector too. “As there is only limited parking space available in Kovalam. the police are restricting entry for vehicles.

This makes hotels and resorts inaccessible to guests. They are forced to get down with their luggage and walk all the way to the rooms. They could at least allow vehicles to resorts and hotels where parking space is available,” said a resort owner, who didn’t want to be named.

An official with the Kovalam police said vehicles are being inspected thoroughly to curb the inflow of drugs. “Many DJ Parties are happening in Kovalam. On Friday, we seized MDMA and arrested three people. We are trying to prevent criminal activities that are likely to happen,” said the official.

