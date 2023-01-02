Nagaravasantham to end today in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Nagaravasantham’ flower show at Nishagandhi in the capital city, which enthralled thousands of visitors since December 21, will come to a close on Monday.

Unlike other flow shows, Nagaravasantham is unique as it allows visitors up to 1 am, exploiting the state’s nightlife tourism potential. The show will be on till 1 am on Monday as well. During the Christmas-New Year holidays, thousands of visitors thronged the venue to see the flowers, ornamental plants and fishes on display. Shopping at the trade fair and tasting delicious dishes at the food court were the added attractions.

The anti-drug campaign by artists from Kerala Police, Carnatic and Gazal concerts by Gayathri Ashok and Sreeranjini, and a folk music concert by a Kanal band entertained visitors.

The event witnessed a record crowd on new year’s day. A folk music performance by Shailaja and a music nite by playback singer Divya are the attractions awaiting visitors on Monday. Nagaravasantham is being organised by the tourism department in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council and Kerala Rose Society.

