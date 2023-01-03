Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fishermen stranded in Salomon Island rescued

OSV Grampian Endurance from Salomon Island sighted the crew and took them onboard and communicated the information to the Indian Coast  Guard.

Published: 03rd January 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Coast Guard on Monday rescued 14 Indian fishermen who were stranded in the British Indian Ocean territory of Salomon Islands due to engine problem.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard Station Vizhinjam received information from the  Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai about 14 fishermen on board Fishing Boat ‘Chrisha Mol’, who were rescued by Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) ‘Grampian Endurance’ from Salomon Islands on December 27.
The fishing boat had sailed out from Thengapattanam fishing harbour on November 27.

Due to an engine breakdown, the fishermen, with the help of a Sri Lankan fishing boat, towed the boat to the nearby land and anchored. But due to inclement weather, they were not able to continue in the boat and went to Ile Anglaise, on Salomon island, by their dinghy.

OSV Grampian Endurance from Salomon Island sighted the crew and took them onboard and communicated the information to the Indian Coast  Guard.

Following this Coast Guard deployed Indian Coast Guard Ship C-441 to bring back the 14 fishermen. The ICG ship met OSV Grampian 15 nautical miles away from Kolachel and took the fishermen onboard.
The fishermen are now in healthy state and were handed over to the Vizhinjam Coastal police for further proceedings, said an official communication.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian fishermen Salomon Island
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp