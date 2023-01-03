Fishermen stranded in Salomon Island rescued

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Coast Guard on Monday rescued 14 Indian fishermen who were stranded in the British Indian Ocean territory of Salomon Islands due to engine problem.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard Station Vizhinjam received information from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai about 14 fishermen on board Fishing Boat ‘Chrisha Mol’, who were rescued by Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) ‘Grampian Endurance’ from Salomon Islands on December 27.

The fishing boat had sailed out from Thengapattanam fishing harbour on November 27.

Due to an engine breakdown, the fishermen, with the help of a Sri Lankan fishing boat, towed the boat to the nearby land and anchored. But due to inclement weather, they were not able to continue in the boat and went to Ile Anglaise, on Salomon island, by their dinghy.

OSV Grampian Endurance from Salomon Island sighted the crew and took them onboard and communicated the information to the Indian Coast Guard.

Following this Coast Guard deployed Indian Coast Guard Ship C-441 to bring back the 14 fishermen. The ICG ship met OSV Grampian 15 nautical miles away from Kolachel and took the fishermen onboard.

The fishermen are now in healthy state and were handed over to the Vizhinjam Coastal police for further proceedings, said an official communication.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Coast Guard on Monday rescued 14 Indian fishermen who were stranded in the British Indian Ocean territory of Salomon Islands due to engine problem. On Sunday, the Coast Guard Station Vizhinjam received information from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai about 14 fishermen on board Fishing Boat ‘Chrisha Mol’, who were rescued by Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) ‘Grampian Endurance’ from Salomon Islands on December 27. The fishing boat had sailed out from Thengapattanam fishing harbour on November 27. Due to an engine breakdown, the fishermen, with the help of a Sri Lankan fishing boat, towed the boat to the nearby land and anchored. But due to inclement weather, they were not able to continue in the boat and went to Ile Anglaise, on Salomon island, by their dinghy. OSV Grampian Endurance from Salomon Island sighted the crew and took them onboard and communicated the information to the Indian Coast Guard. Following this Coast Guard deployed Indian Coast Guard Ship C-441 to bring back the 14 fishermen. The ICG ship met OSV Grampian 15 nautical miles away from Kolachel and took the fishermen onboard. The fishermen are now in healthy state and were handed over to the Vizhinjam Coastal police for further proceedings, said an official communication.