Rare ‘honey tree’ in Thiruvananthapuram faces the axe; triggers strong protest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The felling of a rare ‘Honey tree’ (Ilippa in Malayalam) that stood on the premises of Norka Roots office at Thycaud has triggered strong protests from the public. On Monday, members of the Tree Walk organisation protested by placing a wreath on the felled tree’s branch. According to ‘Tree Walk’ members, the tree was of high medicinal value, and it was the last rare tree in the state capital. “As per my understanding, only two honey trees were in the city. One was on the premises of Thycaud Mother and Child Hospital, and the other was on the premises of the Norka Roots office at Thycaud. The first one was cut down earlier. So we were trying to protect this tree. However, this tree was also axed on Sunday. We were planning to take the saplings from the tree for planting at many places in the city. Unfortunately, the only tree has also gone,” said Anitha S, co-founder of Tree Walk. The members of Tree Walk also claimed that the tree was cut down on a holiday and, hence, no one could stop it. “When I tried to contact the Norka officials, they were unavailable as it was a holiday for the past three days. However, I have sent an e-mail and will meet the Norka officers on Wednesday to find out the reason for cutting down the tree,” Anitha added. The contractor told the ‘Tree Walk’ members that the tree was cut down as it posed a threat to pedestrians and motorists.