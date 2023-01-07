CETians reunite after decades

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The silver jubilee reunion of 1992-96 batches of the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) was held in the capital city on December 29 and 30. Titled Silver Splash 2022, the reunion at Estuary Sarovar Portico Resorts Poovar was attended by more than 155 CET alumni.

The two-day event was organised by the college’s core committee and alumnus. The reunion was also a venue for the get-together of the 96 CET couples. Sunish Sugathan, one of the core committee members engaged in organising the event, and his wife Sreelatha, an electronics professor at the CET college, were one such couple.

The reunion also witnessed cultural events by the members, including solo and group music performances, a dance medley by the women group of CET 96 batch, skits, a retro stage dance, a DJ party etc. The former students also organised a fashion show coordinated by George Thomas, anchored by computer engineer and singer Sujatha Subramanian.

