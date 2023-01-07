Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CETians reunite after decades

The former students also organised a fashion show coordinated by George Thomas, anchored by computer engineer and singer Sujatha Subramanian.

Published: 07th January 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The silver jubilee reunion of 1992-96 batches of the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) was held in the capital city on December 29 and 30. Titled Silver Splash 2022, the reunion at Estuary Sarovar Portico Resorts Poovar was attended by more than 155 CET alumni.

The two-day event was organised by the college’s core committee and alumnus. The reunion was also a venue for the get-together of the 96 CET couples. Sunish Sugathan, one of the core committee members engaged in organising the event, and his wife Sreelatha, an electronics professor at the CET college, were one such couple.

The reunion also witnessed cultural events by the members, including solo and group music performances, a dance medley by the women group of CET 96 batch, skits, a retro stage dance, a DJ party etc. The former students also organised a fashion show coordinated by George Thomas, anchored by computer engineer and singer Sujatha Subramanian.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp