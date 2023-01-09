Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bystander arrested for manhandling MCH nurse

Nurse Praseetha was allegedly manhandled by Poovar native Anu. Sources said Praseetha was on duty in Ward 28, where Anu’s uncle was admitted.

Published: 09th January 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A female nurse of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College was allegedly manhandled by a bystander on Sunday night following which the Medical College police recorded his arrest. 

Nurse Praseetha was allegedly manhandled by Poovar native Anu. Sources said Praseetha was on duty in Ward 28, where Anu’s uncle was admitted. Anu allegedly attacked the nurse claiming that she made undue delay in administering drip to the patient. Anu was later arrested by the Medical College police. Following the incident, the Nurses Union has called for a protest on Monday at the Medical College Hospital.

