Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rapid response team of the animal husbandry department has started the bird culling as a precautionary measure against bird flu in Azhoor panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

As many as 3000 birds will be culled with the support of ward members within one kilometer radius of Perunguzhi junction ward.

They will also destroy the eggs, meat, feed and bird droppings as a precautionary measure. The department has declared a surveillance zone covering Kizhuvilam, Kadakkavoor, Keezhattingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Mangalapuram, Andoorkonam and Pothencode panchayats.

The precautionary measures have been taken after 200 ducks died of bird flu in a farm in Perunguzhi.

The health department has started special monitoring of fever cases reported from places suspected of bird flu. People in such localities should inform the doctor if they develop breathing issues, as per the direction issued.

Avian influenza is an infectious disease among birds. It is a viral disease. It is rarely transmitted to human beings when the virus undergoes mutation. The disease can be serious for human beings, incase of transmission.

The bird flu cases have been reported in hen, duck, goose, quail, turkey and other pet birds. So far the state has not reported a bird flu infection in humans. However the health department asked all people interacting closely with birds including children to take precaution. The bird handlers shall take medicines as precaution after consulting a doctor.

They have asked the public to use hand gloves and masks while handling birds suspected of bird flu. They should also wash hands with soap and water. The symptoms include intense body pain, fever, cough, breathing difficulty, cold and blood in phlegm.



