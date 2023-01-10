Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Get addicted to books, stay away from drugs: Kerala CM

The CM was speaking at the inauguration of the Kerala Legislature International Book Fair (KLIBF) organised by the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Published: 10th January 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 07:40 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday asked people to get addicted to reading and stay away from drugs. “People use drugs when their mental health deteriorates. Society should switch to reading, a creative addiction. Books are an important source to learn about the changing times,” he said after inaugurating the Kerala Legislature International Book Fair (KLIBF) organised by the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The chief minister presented the assembly library award to writer T Padmanabhan. The award comprises Rs 1 lakh, and a citation. Pinarayi said that T Padmanabhan is an accomplished short story writer. His latest work shows that he remains the topmost short story writer. 

