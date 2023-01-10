Get addicted to books, stay away from drugs: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday asked people to get addicted to reading and stay away from drugs. “People use drugs when their mental health deteriorates. Society should switch to reading, a creative addiction. Books are an important source to learn about the changing times,” he said after inaugurating the Kerala Legislature International Book Fair (KLIBF) organised by the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The chief minister presented the assembly library award to writer T Padmanabhan. The award comprises Rs 1 lakh, and a citation. Pinarayi said that T Padmanabhan is an accomplished short story writer. His latest work shows that he remains the topmost short story writer.

