Rare disease treatment: Registration to begin soon at SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will start the registration process to avail the treatment of rare diseases as part of the centre of excellence programme by January end, said Health Minister Veena George. She convened a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the preparation for the implementation of the programme. The meeting decided to start a control room to inform the treatment facilities and clear doubts regarding the rare disease treatment for patients.

All rare disease cases must be registered with SAT hospital even if the disease was diagnosed in other hospitals. The registered patients will be provided the benefits of the centre of excellence programme at the treating hospital, said the minister.

She directed the health officials to take steps to ensure adequate facilities for the programme. The hospital superintendent has been made the point person to improve the overall quality for the hospital. As part of treating rare diseases, the health department will start a genetics department, first in a medical college in the state, in SAT hospital.

The plan is to start a post graduate course by improving the facilities. A proposal in this regard will be prepared soon, said the minister. The Union Health Ministry included SAT hospital in the list of 10 centres of excellence for treating rare diseases in the country.

