Liberal space can be created only through dialogues: Revati Laul

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Communal forces were able to criminalise the law and order system, civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad said, adding that a new law in Gujarat empowers the police to take criminal action against people protesting against the government. She was speaking after inaugurating the discussion on ‘Importance of secular writings and contemporary challenges’ as part of the Kerala Legislature International Book Fair (KLIBF) organised by the assembly as part of its library’s centenary and the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

Writer and social activist Revati Laul said more liberal spaces can be created only through dialogues with communal forces despite their violence. Only through dialogue that one can understand how the communal forces mobilise people through hate.

Communalism gains in the absence of dialogues. Journalist Venkatesh Ramakrishnan said communalism grew by propagating their ideas even in places that seemed to be unapproachable for them. “This tactic worked in Kerala as well, he said.” “Gender justice, not gender equality is needed for the transgender community,” said activists and writers Vijayarajamallika and Ameya Prasad. They were speaking at a panel discussion as part of the book fair.

Vijayarajamallika said the government should study the issues faced by the transgender community which faces discrimination from relatives and at their native place. Society should have a proper understanding of the transgender community right from their birth.

There’s a dearth of words in Malayalam to refer to topics related to the transgender community, she said. Surya Ishaan said the existing laws were sufficient to protect the interests of the trangender community if properly implemented. Ameya Prasad said gender awareness programmes should begin from the school level.

Solidarity for KRNNIVSA students

Director Vipin Das expressed solidarity with the students’ protests at the KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts (KRNNIVSA). He was participating in a discussion on cinema and writing as part of the book fair. “I’m saying this because I got an opportunity to visit the Assembly in the capacity as an artist. Film workers have expressed solidarity with the protests at the institute. The government should take the initiative. I think the government is already on it. But I wish to air their voice in this House. I express solidarity with them,” he said. Speaker A N Shamseer was on the dais when Das made the statement. MLA K B Ganesh Kumar and Maniyan Pillai Raju were the other participants.

