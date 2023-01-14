This lit fest is lit!    

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thousands of books of different genres from short stories to famous novels – are on display in around 124 stalls put up by 100 national and international publishing houses.

By George Johnson
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Legislature International Book Festival presents not just a celebration of literature, but also offers a great opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends and at the same time nourish your mind and soul with the power of literature.

Marking the assembly library’s centenary, the festival (on till Sunday) is bringing together book lovers, authors and publishers from all over India. Thousands of books of different genres from short stories to famous novels – are on display in around 124 stalls put up by 100 national and international publishing houses. Some stalls have around 400 books. The stalls also have a handful of staff to assist readers with the purchases.

Notable authors participating in the festival include Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka, Shashi Tharoor, Marathi author and Akkarmashi Award winner Sharan Kumar Limbale and Revati Laul, the author of ‘The Anatomy of Hate.’ 

Apart from them, several literary critics, publishers and literary agents are participating in panel discussions and workshops as guest speakers, sharing their insights and expertise with visitors.
The festival has also given people the opportunity to learn more about the Legislature Library, which had been restricted to the public until now, as well as the museum, which threw its door open to the general populace only occasionally. 

There is also a Children’s Section where young readers can attend interactive storytelling sessions, drawing workshops and take part in other activities that are designed to spark their imagination and inspire a love for reading.

“Meet the Author” series, where visitors can have an informal chat with their favourite authors, is a highlight of the festival. All these events provide readers a unique opportunity to engage with their favourite authors, ask questions and gain insights into their creative process.

TAGS
Kerala Legislature International Book Festival
