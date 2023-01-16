Man killed in drunken brawl in Kerala

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A 39-year-old man was killed during a drunken brawl at Kattela, near Sreekaryam in Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday. The deceased is Kattela native Saju. The police said Saju had joined his friends for a booze party near Kattela on Saturday night. During the party, his friends allegedly snatched his mobile phone. 

A clash erupted between him and his friends as he tried to take it back. Saju was reported bludgeoned with wooden planks and stones. Later, he was left abandoned. 

In the wee hours of Sunday, one of the passersby informed the Sreekaryam police, who shifted Saju to the Medical College Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police have registered a murder case and initiated a probe into the incident. Aneesh, 26, and Vinod, 35, both residents of Kattela, who allegedly attacked Saju, have been taken into custody. 

The police said Aneesh, who has several criminal cases against him, was recently released from prison.

