Will proposed Balaramapuram underpass undermine local road development project?

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncertainty looms large over the widening of the 1.5-kilometre road from Kodinada to Vazhimukku, which is part of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road development project, as the state government’s proposal to build an underpass to decongest Balaramapuram junction faced stiff opposition from local traders.

The underpass has been proposed from Kodinada to Chaliyar Street on the main road, an area which has seen significant work done as part of the development project. The traders allege that any further construction here would undo all that good work. Also, the fact that more land needs to be acquired to build service roads for the underpass has many calling the proposed plan “unscientific”.

M Salim, a trader and landowner at Balaramapuram, said the new decision to construct an underpass is to sabotage the road development project. “The proposed underpass will undo the development work that was already done. This will further delay the road widening project,” Salim said.

“We are not against development. The widening of the road is the need of the hour. We are ready to concede our land for this project. But this underpass plan is likely a strategy to scuttle road development,” he added. Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi District Secretary Babujan too has labelled the underpass as unscientific and backed the protesters.

“I have informed the PWD minister of the matter. He is convinced and has assured us that all our grievances will be addressed,” Babujan said. Amid all this, another protest brews under the aegis of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road development action council demanding the swift construction of the underpass and the expedition of the road widening project.

Sources close to the Kerala Road Fund Board, which oversees the construction of the underpass, said its design is complete and will be submitted to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for approval shortly. Meanwhile, the Revenue Department has begun collecting details from the shops in the vicinity to timely disburse the compensation.

According to the officials, the dispensation of compensation will begin only after 3 months. The process of acquiring the land is also in motion. “The survey proceedings are complete. A commission has also been formed to collect details from the shops for the Resettlement and Rehabilitation package,” said Jacob Sanjay John, Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition).

As per the latest plan, the land will be acquired through the Old Rajapatha Road near Thykkapalli mosque. Officials said only a small portion of land on the 300-metre stretch needs to be acquired from private owners as most of the land is already in the state’s possession.

The second reach of the six-lane Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway, from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram, was commissioned in February 2021.

