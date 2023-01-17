Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala, Cuba to advance economic and commercial partnerships

Every major political party in India is committed to a close relationship with Cuba, said Venu Rajamony, Kerala Government’s officer on special duty for External Cooperation.

Published: 17th January 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Advocate K G Anilkumar, Trade Commissioner (Cuba), Latin American Federation of India, presenting a memento to Cuban Ambassador to India Alejandro Somance Marin at the India Cuba business forum

Advocate K G Anilkumar, Trade Commissioner (Cuba), Latin American Federation of India, presenting a memento to Cuban Ambassador to India Alejandro Somance Marin at the India Cuba business forum

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is time for Kerala and Cuba to utilise their friendship and solidarity for developing economic and commercial partnerships, opined Alejandro Simance Marin, Cuban Ambassador to India.

“Cuba and Kerala have huge potentials and opportunities. We have the responsibility to make the business sector closer,” he said at a meeting of the India Cuba Business Forum here on Monday.

Every major political party in India is committed to a close relationship with Cuba, said Venu Rajamony, Kerala Government’s officer on special duty for External Cooperation. K G Anilkumar, Trade Commissioner, Cuba Latin American Caribbean Trade Council, said his office would enrich the historical ties between India and Cuba by building better trade and business connectivity.

Abel Aballe Despaigne, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Cuba, made a presentation on the business prospects in Cuba. MLAs Kadakampally Surendran and Anwar Sadath, Wali Kashvi, Director of the Latin American Caribbean Trade Council, and Asif Iqbal, president of the Indian Economic Trade Organisation spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Cuba Commercial partnership
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp