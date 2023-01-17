Kerala, Cuba to advance economic and commercial partnerships

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is time for Kerala and Cuba to utilise their friendship and solidarity for developing economic and commercial partnerships, opined Alejandro Simance Marin, Cuban Ambassador to India.

“Cuba and Kerala have huge potentials and opportunities. We have the responsibility to make the business sector closer,” he said at a meeting of the India Cuba Business Forum here on Monday.

Every major political party in India is committed to a close relationship with Cuba, said Venu Rajamony, Kerala Government’s officer on special duty for External Cooperation. K G Anilkumar, Trade Commissioner, Cuba Latin American Caribbean Trade Council, said his office would enrich the historical ties between India and Cuba by building better trade and business connectivity.

Abel Aballe Despaigne, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Cuba, made a presentation on the business prospects in Cuba. MLAs Kadakampally Surendran and Anwar Sadath, Wali Kashvi, Director of the Latin American Caribbean Trade Council, and Asif Iqbal, president of the Indian Economic Trade Organisation spoke.

