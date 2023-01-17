Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Poetry in frames: Kerala artist's solo exhibition ‘Colours of life’

“Paintings are no different from poetry. People visualise poetry while paintings create poetry in one’s mind,” says Artist Anil Karoor.

Published: 17th January 2023

Pics | B P Deepu

By George Johnson
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  “Paintings are no different from poetry. People visualise poetry while paintings create poetry in one’s mind,” says Artist Anil Karoor. Around 70 works by the artist are on display at the solo exhibition titled ‘Colours of life’.

From collages, acrylic and oil paintings to unique styles like impasto his works use different mediums to weave prose and poems. Anil hasn’t given any titles to his works. “A name to a frame will limit the onlooker’s perspective. It will hinder the scope of their imagination,” says the artist. His works deal with many aspects of people’s life such as morals, arts, politics, and nature.

The one painting that caught everyone’s attention at the show is of a naked woman being stared at by a pack of wolves. “It depicts the psycho-social issues faced by women,” he explains. Some paintings also depict the tribal and folk aspects of Kerala. A painting of Kummati shows a colourful mask-dance of the state, which is prevalent in south Malabar.

Anil has been painting from a very young age. He was also part of various shows, group exhibitions, training programmes, and a few documentaries that portrayed different aspects of art. Currently, Anil runs ‘Mahima Advertising’ an advertising agency. The exhibition held at Museum Auditorium at Nanthancode will conclude on Wednesday.

