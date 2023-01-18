Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

G20 representatives to discuss preparedness for future pandemics

India is currently part of the G20 Troika comprising Indonesia, India and Brazil, marking the first time that the troika is consisting of three developing and emerging economies.

Published: 18th January 2023

Indian G20 Presidency logo

Indian G20 Presidency logo used for representation purpose. (File photo | IANS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The representatives of G20 countries have flown down to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala to attend the first health working group meeting under the G20 India Presidency. They will be discussing the global health architecture in the backdrop of the ongoing preparedness for future pandemics in the meeting to be held from January 18 to 20. The meeting will be also attended by representatives of special invitee countries and around 30 international organisations.

The three-day meeting will discuss on three main priorities: Health Emergencies Prevention, Preparedness and Response (One Health and Antimicrobial Resistance), Access and Availability to Affordable Medical countermeasures (Vaccines, Therapeutics, and Diagnostics), and Digital Health Innovation & Solutions, said Lav Agarwal, additional secretary of Ministry of health and family welfare.

The ministry of health & family welfare will showcase flagship health coverage scheme such as Ayushman Bharat and wellness care by ayurveda, during the three meetings of the working group to be held in three different states - Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Goa, Hyderabad (Telangana) and Gandhinagar (Gujarat). In a significant milestone, India assumed presidency of the G20 on 1st December, 2022. India is currently part of the G20 Troika comprising Indonesia, India and Brazil, marking the first time that the troika is consisting of three developing and emerging economies.

