Santhikavadam contract is new bone of contention in Thiruvananthapuram corporation

In response, the Mayor clarified that given how the Society was unable to make the payments, the contract would be up for bidding again.

Published: 20th January 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor S Arya Rajendran drinks water after she managed to enter her office with police protection. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor S Arya Rajendran. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the ripples of the letter row involving Mayor Araya Rajendran are yet to subside, the city corporation is witnessing another fight. The recent meeting of the city council witnessed heated debate over a maintenance contract on Santhi Kavadam electric crematorium.

It was one of the various agendas put forth for discussion by the Finance StandingCommittee. The council decision entrusting Travancore Electrical and Civil Labour Contract Society with maintenance of Santhi Kavadam electric crematorium in Thycaud, has emerged as a bone of contention.

Karamana Ajith, a BJP councillor, claimed that the Corporation has committed a heinous crime by awarding the contract to the Society. He said the latter was exploiting the people. Anil Kumar K of Thirumala seconded the claim. In response, the Mayor clarified that given how the Society was unable to make the payments, the contract would be up for bidding again.

“The contractor is required to pay over Rs 7 lakhs, excluding GST. Therefore, we have decided to go for re-bidding. While it is learnt that the contractor has expressed their interest to continue, it can only be after clearing the dues,” the mayor said.

The city corporation held a full-fledged meeting after a gap of two-and-a-half months on Monday.Meetings at the Council were waylaid due to agitations by the Congress and the BJP over the letter row.

