‘Keralam’, a place for history buffs and beginners

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: History is never boring. All one needs is inquisitiveness. For people who want to know about the heritage and history of Kerala, Keralam Museum, located on the Vellayambalam stretch in the capital city, is the perfect place to start.

A treasure trove of the rich history and culture of Kerala, the museum is housed in an old beautiful colonial-style building and is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the centuries-old relics of the state.

The museum building itself is a historical landmark, having been built by the British in 1812 to serve as the residence of the British Resident of Travancore. A fine example of colonial architecture, the building was later used as the residence for the dewan of Travancore and then as a school. It was restored and the museum started functioning in it in 2014.

The exhibits include traditional musical instruments, jewellery, textiles, and manuscripts. There are items on traditional performing arts, such as kathakali, mohiniyattam, and theyyam, as well as crafts like kathakali masks, bell metal lamps, and wooden carvings. There is a section on the traditional architecture of Kerala, like the ‘Nalukettu’ houses, ‘Padmanabhapuram Palace’ and a gallery that showcases intricate metalwork practised in the region in the past.

History buffs will be especially drawn to the section containing the tools and weapons, coins, inscriptions, and other artefacts dating back to the Indus Valley Civilization and the Sangam period. The section also includes exhibits on the events of the medieval period, like the arrival of the Portuguese and Dutch in Kerala, as well as the rise of the local kingdoms and chieftains.

Among the major, timeless exhibits is Bhoothagana, a 16th Century stone sculpture of the servant of Lord Siva. The rare piece shows the Udara Mukha Gana (face in the stomach) complete with the thrisoolam (trident) and the simhakundalam (lion-shaped ear ornaments).

The museum also has a collection of palm-leaf, paper and parchment manuscripts, an important part of Kerala’s literary heritage that cover a wide range of subjects, including religion, literature and history.

There & Then

Weekly column on historic, iconic places in the city.

newindianexpress.com

